Fish New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Oak Hill, Port Orange & Daytona.

If you are looking to spend a day on the Indian River, Mosquito Lagoon, or in the Ponce Inlet area let Capt. Todd take you out on the water.

Captain Todd runs Inshore & Back Country fishing trips that can yield the likes of Redfish, Black Drum, Speckled Trout & Snook.

We also offer Nearshore trips in the spring, summer & early fall out of Ponce Inlet for Tarpon, Snook, Bull Redfish Shark and the occasional Barracuda.

Captain Todd lives and operates Spot Stalker Charters out of Edgewater, FL. But also charters out of the following locations;

Oak Hill: Fishing the North Mosquito Lagoon for Redfish, Snook and Spotted Sea Trout.

New Smyrna: Fishing North Mosquito Lagoon for Redfish, Snook and Spotted Sea Trout or Ponce Inlet for Redfish, Snapper, Snook and basically any species that swims in and out of the inlet.

Titusville: Fishing North Indian River for Redfish, Black Drum and Spotted Sea Trout.

Ponce Inlet: Fishing Nearshore off of New Smyrna Beach and in the inlet. Targeted Species include Tarpon, Snook, Shark, Barracuda & Kingfish

Port Orange: Fishing Inshore and Back Country Creeks that feed the Halifax River. Targeted Species include Redfish, Snook & Spotted Sea Trout.

You will be fishing from either a 19’ Spyder flats boat. She is powered by a 115 HP Yamaha engine, or a Back Country 161 Ghost Powered by a Mercury 90. The waters you will see are portions of the Inter-Coastal Waterway which runs up the inside of the barrier islands on the Atlantic coast. Some of which are acclaimed Redfish habitats worldwide. You can go sight fishing, try our custom spinning or bait casting rods for a light tackle adventure you are certain to enjoy. If you like fishing on the fly, the captain can accommodate you, just let him know in advance.

The boat is equipped with Garmin & Lowrance Electronics, 8′ Power Pole anchors, Engel Coolers and life jackets for everyone.

Being on the Pro Staff of company’s like “PowerPole“, “Florida Fishing Products“, “MHX Rods“, “Engel Coolers“, “THMarine“, “Gambler Lures“, “Bob’s Jack Plates” you will be using the best available equipment. The captain will furnish FFP Reels, MHX custom rods, live bait, and lures. Bottled water is served on board, but you can also bring your own favorite beverage. Make sure to bring food, pack sunblock, a cap, shades (preferably polarized if sight fishing), and comfortable clothes. The fishing license is included for saltwater trips only. Note that you can keep your fish, but catch and release is encouraged.

These fisheries are solid year round. All that changes is whats hot, if you want to practice inshore angling, Captain Todd has the skills to help you out. Book a trip, and come catch your fish!